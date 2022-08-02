Left Menu

4 BJP MLAs suspended amid noisy scenes in J’khand Assembly

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-08-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 12:59 IST
Amid ruckus by opposition BJP in Jharkhand Assembly, demanding a debate on corruption, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Tuesday suspended four legislators of the saffron camp till August 4, a day before the ongoing monsoon session comes to an end.

MLAs Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Dhulu Mahto, Jaiprakash Bhai Patel and Randhir Singh were suspended from the House for unruly behavior.

As soon as the proceedings began at 11 am, the saffron party MLAs trooped into the well, seeking resignation of Chief Minister Hemant Soren over various allegations and a debate on corruption.

Despite repeated appeals by Mahato to allow the House to run normally, the ruckus continued, promping him to suspend the legislators.

Amid uproarious scenes, he also adjourned the House till 12.30 pm.

