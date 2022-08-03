Left Menu

Biden welcomes Kansas vote to preserve abortion rights

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 09:30 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion. Biden said that the win to abortion rights advocates in a deeply conservative state showed that "the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion."

"Congress should listen to the will of the American people and restore the protections of Roe as federal law," the U.S. president said in a statement. The vote was the first statewide referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision in June. The ballot question drew national attention as an early indicator of whether abortion rights will motivate voters in November's midterm elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

