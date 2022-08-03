Biden to sign bill to boost chipmakers, compete with China Aug. 9 -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 20:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden next Tuesday will sign a bill to boost American semiconductor chip companies as they compete with China, the White House said on Wednesday.
The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- White House
- American
- China
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate Democrats urge Biden to declare climate emergency
U.S. advisers say no need for Disinformation Governance Board
Yellen says U.S. will impose consequences on countries abusing economic order
Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing global economic order
Yellen vows tough U.S. measures against countries abusing economic order