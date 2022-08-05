Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MP terms viral video 'morphed', says lab test would justify

Refuting the allegations of having a nude video call with an unknown woman, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP Kuruva Gorantla Madhav called the video morphed and said a lab test would justify its authenticity.

YSRCP MP from Hindupur Gorantla Madhav (Photo/Twitter@MadhavGorantla). Image Credit: ANI
Refuting the allegations of having a nude video call with an unknown woman, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MP Kuruva Gorantla Madhav called the video morphed and said a lab test would justify its authenticity. "My video was morphed and made viral on social media by some leaders of the Telugu Desam Party. Send the video for lab testing and it will be clarified if the video is real or fake," Gorantla Madhav clarified.

A video of the YSRCP MP went viral on social media platforms after it was leaked by some unknown person. In the video, he was seen shirtless and performing an obscene act with a woman on the other side of the call. The advisor to state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sajjala Rama Krishna said, "The video of the YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav is being investigated whether it was a real video or a fake one. If the video is proven genuine in testing, strict action will be taken on Gorantla Madhav." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

