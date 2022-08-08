Naidu always stressed that disruptions beyond a point equivalent to contempt of House: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said M Venkaiah Naidu as Rajya Sabha chairman was always concerned how the country can get the best from Parliament and also worked to make parliamentary committees more productive and outcome-oriented.

Addressing an event at the Parliament House complex organised by members of Parliament to bid adieu to the outgoing vice president, Modi said as far as he knows Naidu, his farewell is not possible as people will keep calling him for something or the other.

Naidu completes his five-year term on August 10.

Earlier, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said, ''You always stressed that disruptions beyond a point are equivalent to 'avmanana' (contempt or derogation) of the House.'' ''I see the maturity of democracy in your principles,'' he said referring to the outgoing chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

At the farewell address in the evening, Modi said that in a bid to take Naidu's legacy of advocating the use of mother tongue forward, it would be a good idea to have a collection of good words spoken in mother tongue by members of both the Houses.

Modi noted that when the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was being formed, Naidu said it's the prerogative of the prime minister to pick ministers and their departments, but he would like rural development.

''Atal ji chose him for that and he fulfilled his responsibilities very well. He also then headed urban development. So, he had his expertise in both rural and urban development. He was the first chairperson who was a member of the Rajya Sabha earlier,'' Modi said.

The prime minister noted that a person who has been a member of the Upper House for long and also handled parliamentary affairs ministry has full knowledge of what happens behind the curtains.

''His experience as chairman was useful for the treasury benches but it also used to be problematic for the Opposition as he used to know about what they will do… He made Parliament more capable and his concern was always how the country gets the best from Parliament,'' Modi said.

He said Naidu also made efforts to make parliamentary committees more productive and more outcome-oriented.

Naidu was the first such chairman who paid attention to the function of parliamentary committees and made constant efforts to bring improvements, Modi said. ''We should resolve that as MPs we come good on his expectations.'' In a lighter vein, Modi said he had joked that Naidu would have faced maximum problems during Covid as he likes to travel.

''It was a period of punishment for him. He is also innovative and used this period creatively. He did 'tele-yatra'. He used to sit with the telephone directory and call those people he had come in touch with in his public life and ask for their wellbeing and help out,'' the prime minister said.

''Naidu ji will remain with us as an active friend, as a mentor and his experience will always be useful for us,'' Modi said.

The prime minister said that on becoming vice president, Naidu felt pain on leaving the party but can now make up for the lost five years and will encourage his friends and colleagues.

''His life is a big legacy for us. Whatever we have learnt from him we should take it forward,'' Modi said, lauding the efforts of the outgoing vice president to promote mother tongue.

He said that during the five-year term, Naidu raised the standards of functioning of the Upper House with his discipline and experience.

''Under your leadership and discipline, the productivity of this House touched new heights. During your term, Rajya Sabha's productivity has increased 70 per cent. Attendance of members in the House also increased,'' Modi said, adding a record 177 bills were passed or discussed during these five years.

The prime minister said there is both depth and substance in what Naidu says. ''There is warmth and wisdom too.'' While Naidu's experience and guidance benefited the MPs, he sometimes also scolded them, Modi said, adding he was sure that none would have taken his reprimands to heart.

Modi said proceedings used to get adjourned in the past when debates or discussions were disrupted, but Naidu used dialogue, contact and coordination to run the House.

''When there was a confrontation in the House, we always heard from you 'let the government propose, opposition oppose, parliament dispose!','' he said.

The prime minister also recalled Naidu's witty one-liners saying they were ''revered, and never countered''.

''Your one-liners are wit-liners and win-liners as well... There is nothing left to be said after that. Your each word is heard, preferred, revered and never countered,'' Modi said in his speech.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)