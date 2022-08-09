Left Menu

Nitish meets Bihar Guv to apprise him of split with BJP

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-08-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 16:00 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Governor Phagu Chauhan, after a meeting of his JD(U), where a decision was taken to quit the BJP-led NDA.

Kumar emerged from his residence in a cavalcade and greeted a large number of party workers, who had been waiting outside to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Workers of opposition RJD, which appears tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan ''Nitish Kumar zindabad".

Kumar is expected to tender his resignation and stake claim to form a fresh government, armed with the support of the entire opposition.

