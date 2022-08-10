HC grants Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Majithia bail in Punjab NDPS case

Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with a case registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in December 2021. He is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail.

Majithia was booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state. He surrendered on February 24 in the Mohali Court.

He had the Punjab abd Haryana High Court to seek regular bail in the case registered against him under NDPS Act in December 2021. After a Mohali district court rejected his plea to quash an FIR against him he had approached the Supreme Court, which on May 11, refused to entertain the plea and asked him to instead approach the High Court. (ANI)

