Left Menu

'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching the poor's food: Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor.It is shameful to extract the price of Tiranga, which lives is in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poors morsel of food, he said in a tweet.The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2022 11:12 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 11:08 IST
'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching the poor's food: Varun Gandhi
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that ration card holders are being forced to buy the national flag, and said it will be unfortunate if the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor.

It is ''shameful'' to extract the price of 'Tiranga', which lives is in the heart of every Indian, by snatching the poor's morsel of food, he said in a tweet.

The Pilibhit MP posted a video purportedly showing some ration card holders complaining about being forced to pay Rs 20 to buy the flag. ''It will be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to,'' he said.

The central government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their home during August 13-15 as part of ''Har Ghar Tiranga'' programme. The BJP has been running a campaign to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call a big success.

Varun Gandhi had been critical of the government over a host of issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
3
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

Scientists image distant blazar J1924-2914 using Event Horizon Telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022