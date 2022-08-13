Attack on author Salman Rushdie was appalling, says White House adviser
Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2022 07:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 07:37 IST
The attack on Salman Rushdie, the novelist who was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage at a lecture in New York on Friday, was appalling, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
"We’re all praying for his speedy recovery. And we’re thankful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so swiftly," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.
- New York
- Jake Sullivan
- Salman Rushdie
- White House
