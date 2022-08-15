Cong leader Ambika Soni unfurls national flag at party headquarters

Senior leader and Congress Working Committee member Ambika Soni on Monday unfurled the national flag at the AICC headquarters on the 75th Independence Day as party president Sonia Gandhi was down with Covid.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was present at the function. He was flanked by senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Other senior leaders present on the occasion included party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and party veteran Mohsina Kidwai. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not present at the party headquarters as both tested Covid positive last week.

While Vadra said on August 10 that she had contracted Covid, Sonia Gandhi tested positive three days later.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also infected with Covid and missed the celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)