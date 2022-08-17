Left Menu

Rathore asks Gehlot to apologise for insulting paramilitary forces on Independence Day

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to apologise for insulting paramilitary forces on Independence Day.He said it is the nature of Congress to accuse the Army and that Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-08-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 00:56 IST
Rathore asks Gehlot to apologise for insulting paramilitary forces on Independence Day
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday asked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to apologise for ''insulting'' paramilitary forces on Independence Day.

He said it is the nature of Congress to accuse the Army and that Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition. The statement reflects his perverted mindset, he said. Rathore's remarks come after Gehlot alleged that the BJP misuses paramilitary and police forces to transport money in boxes to its offices through their vehicles.

''The chief minister should apologise for insulting paramilitary forces on Independence Day. It is the nature of the Congress to accuse the Army and Gehlot is carrying forward this tradition. The statement reflects his perverted mindset,'' the BJP MP told reporters at a press conference here. He said it is an insult not only to the soldiers, but also to their mothers. Shame on those Congress workers who were clapping on Gehlot's statement, he added.

He also accused Congress's appeasement policy behind the murder of a vegetable vendor by a mob in Rajasthan's Alwar district. The victim, Chiranjilal, was severely beaten on suspicion of stealing a tractor. Rathore said the law and order situation has worsened in the state and atrocities on women and dalits are on rise. PTI AG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022