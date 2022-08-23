BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
BJP leader from Haryanas Hisar and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, party leaders said on Tuesday.She has passed away.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader from Haryana's Hisar and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, party leaders said on Tuesday.
''She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa,'' Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told PTI. A former TikTok star, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly election from Adampur in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress.
Capt Bhupender, district president of the Hisar BJP said, ''Sonali ji was in Goa. I spoke to her assistant and he said that she died of a heart attack''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonali Phogat
- Sonali
- Phogat
- Adampur
- Congress
- Haryana
- Hisar
- Bishnoi
- TikTok
- Haryana BJP
ALSO READ
Congress slams ED summons to party leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal Reddy submits resignation to Speaker
Former Haryana minister Sampat Singh rejoins Congress
Haryana Cong MLAs stage brief walkout after adjournment motion on law and order issue not allowed
Former RLD leader Masood Ahmad joins Congress