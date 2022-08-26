Left Menu

Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Mandaviya against short supply of fertilizers

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday regarding the short supply of fertilizers to the state against its monthly requirement during the current Kharif season.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:33 IST
Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik writes to Mandaviya against short supply of fertilizers
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday regarding the short supply of fertilizers to the state against its monthly requirement during the current Kharif season. Requesting Mandaviya's personal intervention in the matter of inadequate supply of fertilizers against its monthly requirement including the backlog of previous months, Patnaik wrote in his letter, "It is envisaged to make good the loss with a good harvest expecting a near normal monsoon in line with the forecast of IMD. Therefore, the supply of this most critical input i.e. fertilizer should be as per the requirement. Besides, August-September happens to be the peak demand period for different fertilizers and a short supply during this juncture would adversely affect the agricultural production in the State."

[{e2ca09ec-76fe-46c3-9546-4d75036ed8c9:intradmin/ANI-20220826153917.png}] "There is a severe shortfall in the supply of DAP and shortfall in supply of MOP to the State against the requirement," his letter read.

According to the letter, the overall availability of DAP during the Kharif season as on July 31, was 69 per cent against the pro rata requirement with a shortfall of 46,877 MT. It also read that the good spell of monsoon after a dry spell has triggered the agricultural operations to full swing, hence a huge demand for fertilizers.

"The State has suffered a loss in crop production during the previous year due to natural calamities like YAAS, JAWAD and GULAB," the lette read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022