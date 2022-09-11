Left Menu

Greek PM says pensions to rise for first time in more than a decade

During his annual economic policy speech from the northern city of Thessaloniki, Mitsotakis said about 1.5 million pensioners would benefit from the increase. The conservative premier, who faces parliamentary elections in 2023, also announced a 1.8 billion euros ($1.8 billion) plan to help young people rent or purchase a house.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 11-09-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 00:14 IST
Greek PM says pensions to rise for first time in more than a decade
  • Country:
  • Greece

