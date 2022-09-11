Left Menu

Kumaraswamy meets KCR in Hyderabad, discusses national politics

In his recent public meetings, he has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics.In May, Rao had called on JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions on various issues.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-09-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 11-09-2022 17:51 IST
Kumaraswamy meets KCR in Hyderabad, discusses national politics
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday met his Telangana counterpart and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao here amid speculation on the latter launching a national party.

Both the leaders had a luncheon meeting at KCR’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan, official sources said.

Kumaraswamy and Rao discussed the development of Telangana, the role of regional parties in national politics, the key role that KCR should play in the national politics in the present situation and other national political issues, an official release said.

The JD(S) leader met TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao.

“During the meeting, we discussed issues related to Karnataka & Telangana States besides key national issues. I am overwhelmed by the hospitality & camaraderie extended by KTR,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Rao, who recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a ''BJP-mukt Bharat'', (BJP-free India) blaming the saffron party’s government at the Centre for the many ills plaguing the country. In his recent public meetings, he has spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics.

In May, Rao had called on JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and held discussions on various issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human tooth

Odd News Roundup: Georgian archaeologists find 1.8-million-year-old human to...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal space accidents; U.S. FCC to vote on new rules on space debris

Science News Roundup: U.S. taps NTSB to head future probes of any fatal spac...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to turn into rout

WRAPUP 1-Ukraine troops raise flag over railway hub as advance threatens to ...

 Ukraine
4
Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of COVID; FDA receives reports of cancer linked to breast implants and more

Health News Roundup: For many weary Chinese, lockdown dread trumps fear of C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022