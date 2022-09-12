White House: Invite for queen's funeral was for Bidens only
The royal invitation sent to the White House to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral was for President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden only, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. Her statement suggested Biden would not be assembling a U.S. delegation to attend the Sept. 19 funeral in London.
Her statement suggested Biden would not be assembling a U.S. delegation to attend the Sept. 19 funeral in London. He is to depart for London on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
