Left Menu

BJP trying to make Sonia Gandhi PM through backdoor, alleges Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked BJP in poll-bound Gujarat and alleged that the party is trying to make Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as the "Prime Minister through the backdoor" and "successor" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-09-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 18:13 IST
BJP trying to make Sonia Gandhi PM through backdoor, alleges Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked BJP in poll-bound Gujarat and alleged that the party is trying to make Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as the "Prime Minister through the backdoor" and "successor" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal was responding to a question about BJP leaders stating that social activist Medha Patkar would be AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the Gujarat assembly polls.

"I have heard that BJP will make Sonia Gandhi as the PM candidate after PM Modi. Ask them what they have to say on this. Ask them that Kejriwal has alleged that you are going to make Sonia Gandhi PM candidate and the successor to PM Modi at the national level. What do they have to say on this? The BJP is trying to make Sonia Gandhi the PM of the country through the backdoor. Ask them this question," Kejriwal said. The BJP has sought to make Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) founder Medha Patkar's past ties with AAP a poll issue in Gujarat. Party leaders have said that Patkar opposed Narmada project and have talked of "renewed ties" between her and AAP.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP "has not done anything" for the development of Gujarat and claimed it has "no programme for the next five years". Kejriwal also claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat. "Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions," Kejriwal said in response to a query.

The AAP leader has earlier urged the people not to "waste their votes" on Congress. After its victory in the held Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. Gujarat will face assembly polls later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
2
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022