BJP trying to make Sonia Gandhi PM through backdoor, alleges Kejriwal in poll-bound Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked BJP in poll-bound Gujarat and alleged that the party is trying to make Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as the "Prime Minister through the backdoor" and "successor" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kejriwal was responding to a question about BJP leaders stating that social activist Medha Patkar would be AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the Gujarat assembly polls.

"I have heard that BJP will make Sonia Gandhi as the PM candidate after PM Modi. Ask them what they have to say on this. Ask them that Kejriwal has alleged that you are going to make Sonia Gandhi PM candidate and the successor to PM Modi at the national level. What do they have to say on this? The BJP is trying to make Sonia Gandhi the PM of the country through the backdoor. Ask them this question," Kejriwal said. The BJP has sought to make Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) founder Medha Patkar's past ties with AAP a poll issue in Gujarat. Party leaders have said that Patkar opposed Narmada project and have talked of "renewed ties" between her and AAP.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP "has not done anything" for the development of Gujarat and claimed it has "no programme for the next five years". Kejriwal also claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat. "Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions," Kejriwal said in response to a query.

The AAP leader has earlier urged the people not to "waste their votes" on Congress. After its victory in the held Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states. Gujarat will face assembly polls later this year. (ANI)

