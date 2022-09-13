Left Menu

Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen's funeral, says Trudeau

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:42 IST
Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen's funeral, says Trudeau

Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch's death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this," Trudeau said.

"There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," he told reporters in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical intervention for cancer treatment

Tata Memorial Centre, doctors from 11 institutes develop low-cost clinical i...

 India
2
Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

Shikhar Dhawan to lead India in ODIs against South Africa: BCCI sources

 India
3
This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

This video from Webb zooms through space to reveal the Tarantula Nebula

 Global
4
Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

Russian gas flows to Europe steady while Nord Stream 1 remains shut

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022