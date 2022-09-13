Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen's funeral, says Trudeau

Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch's death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this," Trudeau said.

"There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," he told reporters in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)