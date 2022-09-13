Canada plans national holiday on day of Queen's funeral, says Trudeau
Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 13-09-2022 21:42 IST
Canada plans to declare Monday - the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral - a national holiday and a day of mourning for the monarch's death, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. "We will be working with the provinces and the territories to try and see that we're aligned on this," Trudeau said.
"There are still a few details to be worked out, but declaring an opportunity for Canadians to mourn on Monday is going to be important," he told reporters in St. Andrews, New Brunswick.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- St. Andrews
- New Brunswick
- Queen Elizabeth's
- Canada
- Canadians
- Justin Trudeau
- Trudeau
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Drought, high costs bring U.S. berry giants to Canada's maple syrup land
Flag raised in Canada to honor residential school survivors
Canada authorizes its first Omicron-adapted vaccine for adults
World News Roundup: Canada's Conservatives set to embrace populist to take on Trudeau; U.N. says China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and more
ArcelorMittal, Brookfield, Canada pension fund among bidders for stake in NTPC Green Energy