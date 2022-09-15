Left Menu

Ex-White House chief of staff Meadows complies with subpoena - CNN

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who served under Donald Trump, has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources. That makes him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation, CNN said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 07:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 07:59 IST
Ex-White House chief of staff Meadows complies with subpoena - CNN

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who served under Donald Trump, has complied with a subpoena from the Justice Department’s investigation into the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

That makes him the highest-ranking Trump official known to have responded to a subpoena in the federal investigation, CNN said. The onslaught on the Capitol by Trump supporters led to several deaths, injured police officers and delayed certification of Democratic President Joe Biden's victory over Republican Trump in the November 2020 election.

Meadows provided the same materials he gave to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack, satisfying the obligations of the subpoena, CNN reported, according to an unnamed source. Meadows initially cooperated with the Jan. 6 committee in 2021, but later sued the panel over the subpoenas.

The U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year voted to refer Meadows to the U.S. Justice Department for contempt of Congress, but the department declined to charge him. Reuters could not immediately contact Meadows for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022