Left Menu

Govt working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering: PM Modi on Engineer's Day

Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges. On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:48 IST
Govt working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering: PM Modi on Engineer's Day
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Engineer's Day and said India is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers contributing to nation building.

Engineer's Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of engineer statesman M Visvesvaraya, a diwan of erstwhile Mysore kingdom, who is credited with pioneering engineering works.

Modi tweeted, ''Greetings to all engineers on Engineers Day. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges.'' ''On Engineers Day, we remember the pathbreaking contribution of Sir M. Visvesvaraya. May he keep inspiring generations of future engineers to distinguish themselves,'' he added.

Modi also posted a snippet from one of his Mann Ki Baat broadcasts where he talked about the subject.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022