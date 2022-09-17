Left Menu

Many turned back on promise to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to fear of vote bank politics: Shah

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-09-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 12:31 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amith Shah on Saturday credited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the liberation of Hyderabad and took a swipe at those who had ''turned back'' on celebrating the day due to vote bank politics and the ''fear'' of Razakars.

Shah was addressing the Hyderabad Liberation Day event here, attended by among others, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

If not for Sardar Patel, Hyderabad would have taken more years to get liberated and he knew that as long as Nizam's Razakars could not be defeated, the dream of Akhand Bharat will not be fufilled.

''After so many years, there was a desire in this land that the Hyderabad Liberation Day should be celebrated with the government's participation. But unfortunately, 75 years are over and those who ruled this place could not dare celebrate Hyderabad liberation day due to vote bank politics,'' Shah said.

''So many people have promised during elections, agitations that they would celebrate the Liberation Day. But when they came to power, due to the fear of Razakars they turned back,'' Shah added.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day.

When Modi decided to celebrate the day, everyone followed suit.

''They celebrate, but not as Hyderabad Liberation day, they still have fear. I want to tell them, remove fear from your heart and Razakars cannot take decisions for this country as it got independence 75 years ago,'' the Home Minister added.

''I want to congratulate Modi because he understood the aspirations of the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana and decided to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation day,'' he added. The State of Hyderabad which was under Nizam's rule was annexed into the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

