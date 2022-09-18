Left Menu

Tejashwi had threatened CBI, Nityanand Rai: Bihar BJP chief

PTI | Patna | Updated: 18-09-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 15:08 IST
Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Sunday said the CBI has ''rightly'' moved the court for cancellation of bail granted to Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Talking to reporters here a day after a Delhi court issued a notice to Yadav on the CBI's plea, Jaiswal alleged that the RJD leader had ''threatened'' sleuths of the agency and Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai.

''Everyone in Bihar knows what the slang thandaa kar denge means'', said Jaiswal, referring to a press conference addressed by Yadav last month wherein he had lashed out at Rai, who is also a former state BJP chief.

''Yadav had also issued an open threat to CBI officials, reminding them of their families and their vulnerability post-retirement. He had the temerity to say such things while on bail. The CBI has rightly sought cancellation of his bail,'' said the BJP leader.

Yadav has been named in a corruption case that pertains to a period when his father Lalu Prasad was the railway minister though he himself was a minor.

Jaiswal also refuted allegations that the BJP, which has been ruling the Centre for eight years, had a role to play in the legal wrangle.

''Much of the information against Tejashwi Yadav was provided by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government in the state. It can be imagined what kind of alliance they might be having,'' said the BJP leader whose party lost power in the state in last month's upheaval.

Meanwhile, the seven-party ruling alliance, comprising RJD and Kumar's JD(U), Congress and the Left, appeared reluctant to speak out on the issue, preferring to wait till legal opinion was sought on the court's notice.

