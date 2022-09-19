Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant, 8 MLAs who switched to BJP arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived in Delhi along with the eight newly inducted MLAs, who defected to the BJP from the Congress, late at night on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 09:20 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant, 8 MLAs who switched to BJP arrives in Delhi, to meet PM Modi today
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrived in Delhi along with the eight newly inducted MLAs, who defected to the BJP from the Congress, late at night on Sunday. Sawant along with the new BJP joiners would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

CM Sawant said, "We have come to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi." Earlier on September 14, all the eight MLAs; Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes joined BJP after meeting Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the Assembly complex.

"I went to a temple, asked Gods and Goddesses that this (joining BJP) is in my mind, what should I do... God said, you go ahead, don't worry," said former Congress MLA Digambar Kamat. "We have merged with BJP with a majority of 2/3rd to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... Congress Chhodo, BJP ko Jodo," said former Congress MLA Michael Lobo.

Meanwhile, Goa CM Sawant also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "Congress Chhodo Yatra will begin from Goa now" while welcoming the leaders. The BJP already holds a majority of 25 in the House of 40 of which there are its own 20 MLAs with two others from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and three independent leaders.

After joining eight Congress MLAs, its count will rise to 33. The development came amid Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra to combat the BJP-led Centre and awaken the country's people to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political centralization.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

