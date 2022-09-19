Left Menu

BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 20

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 17:21 IST
BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Gujarat from Sep 20
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Tuesday during which he will participate in a host of events and hold meetings with local leaders, a party leader said on Monday.

Nadda's visit holds significance given the upcoming state Assembly elections, due in December.

The BJP president will flag off e-bikes at the BJP's Kisan Morcha event near Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, said Pradipsinh Vaghela, general secretary of Gujarat BJP.

Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil will attend the inaugural session of the National Mayors' Conference at 10 AM, to be held at a five-star hotel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mayors and deputy mayors of the BJP-ruled urban bodies in Gujarat will take part in the conference, he said.

''On Tuesday afternoon, Nadda will be in Rajkot to address a gathering of BJP's elected representatives in urban, panchayat and cooperative bodies. Paatil, Patel and other senior leaders will attend the gathering,'' Vaghela told reporters.

From Rajkot, Nadda will travel to neighbouring Morbi town to hold a road show in the evening. At 8.30 pm (on Tuesday), he will attend 'Viranjali' event in Gandhinagar, where artists will pay tributes to national heroes through their songs and plays.

On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.

He will address professors at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and talk about BJP's ideology, Vaghela said, adding Nadda will also attend the closing ceremony of the mayors' conference in the state capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022