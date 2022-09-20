Harris returns to South Carolina to boost voting in midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting two historically Black colleges in South Carolina to push for voter registration as she focuses on places and demographics that will be key to Democrats' chances to hold on to Congress in midterm elections.

Harris is traveling to Orangeburg on Tuesday to speak at a convocation at South Carolina State University, an HBCU where President Joe Biden addressed graduates last year. She'll also hold a roundtable discussion with students at nearby Claflin University. The South Carolina trip, her third to the state as vice president, is part of Harris' increased travel schedule ahead of the midterms. She talked reproductive rights in Chicago on Friday, and she's heading to Wisconsin on Thursday to speak at the Democratic Attorneys General Conference. Earlier this month, she traveled to Houston for the National Baptist Convention.

Harris' trips are designed to prevent, or at least limit, any drop-off in turnout among voters of color and young people, important parts of the Democratic coalition.

In South Carolina, which holds the first presidential balloting in the South, Black voters play an outsize role in the Democratic voting electorate. During a June visit to the state, Harris expressed appreciation for South Carolina Democrats, whose key support for Biden in the first-in-the-South primary in 2020 helped turn around his campaign and build momentum in later contests that led to the party's nomination.

Harris' arrival in South Carolina follows shortly after Biden's noncommittal response to CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked if he would run again in 2024.

"My intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again," the president said during a wide-ranging interview that aired Sunday. "But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."

