Odisha Cong chief says leaders in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming AICC president
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee OPCC chief Sarat Pattnayak on Tuesday said the partys state unit was in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming the AICC president.Describing Rahul Gandhi as a dynamic leader, Pattnayak said Gandhi has acceptability among the people and is popular.We in Odisha strongly demand Rahul Gandhi to take over the party as he is the best leader for the top post, Pattnayak said.I have been pressing for Rahul Gandhis leadership for the last two months.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Sarat Pattnayak on Tuesday said the party’s state unit was in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming the AICC president.
Describing Rahul Gandhi as a ‘dynamic leader’, Pattnayak said Gandhi has acceptability among the people and is popular.
“We in Odisha strongly demand Rahul Gandhi to take over the party as he is the best leader for the top post,” Pattnayak said.
“I have been pressing for Rahul Gandhi’s leadership for the last two months. On behalf of the OPCC and all leaders of Odisha, I request him to take charge as the Congress president,” he told reporters.
To a question on reports that other leaders are preparing to file nomination papers for the election for the AICC president’s post, Pattnayak said, “There is a provision of nomination as well as withdrawal.” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party MP Shashi Tharoor are the probable candidates for the Congress president elections.
The nomination process for the Congress president's election will begin on September 24. The election will be held on October 17, if necessary.
He asserted that Rahul Gandhi has been receiving unprecedented support from people during the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.
On the appointment of new office bearers of the OPCC, Pattnayak said the state unit has authorised the AICC president to name them.
