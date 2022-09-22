Left Menu

"Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform Mujra in Delhi...": Uddhav Thackeray on Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for not speaking to Prime Minister Modi after the multi-billion Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant deal went to Gujarat.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:33 IST
"Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform Mujra in Delhi...": Uddhav Thackeray on Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for not speaking to Prime Minister Modi after the multi-billion Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant deal went to Gujarat. His remarks come after Vedanta-Foxconn has chosen Gujarat as the destination for their semiconductor plant. Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray takes a swipe at Shinde, saying, "CM Eknath Shinde has gone again to perform 'Mujra' in Delhi today... Why do Maharashtra projects go to other states? Why doesn't he speak to the PM about this? Doesn't he have the courage to speak on it?" A memorandum of understanding was signed with the state government for setting up the semiconductor plant costing around Rs 1.54 lakh crore.

Thackeray, who was addressing party workers, said that the Maharashtra government should bring back the Foxconn-Vedanta semiconductor project rather than hurling allegations adding that both ruling and Opposition should come together for the larger interest of the state and bring back the project. Thackeray also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for not speaking on the issue.

The Shiv Sena chief also challenged Home Minister Amit Shah to conduct Mumbai civic polls and assembly elections within a month. "I challenge Union HM Amit Shah to hold BMC election along with state assembly elections, we will show Shiv Sena's strength. Earlier too many Nizams and Shahs tried to capture Mumbai but failed in their nefarious attempt," he added.

However, Shinde hit back at Thackeray saying that the Vedanta will come to Maharashtra. "Our government is two months old and we have taken decisions that were not taken in two years. Vedanta will come to Maharashtra. I have spoken with PM Modi and HM Amit Shah and have been assured. A lot of industries went out of the state because of the previous government," said Maharashtra Chief Minister.

"History gets made! Happy to announce that the new Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant will be set up in #Gujarat. Vedanta's landmark investment of Rs 1.54 lakh crores will help make India's #Atmanirbhar Silicon Valley a reality," Vedanta group chairman Anil Agarwal said in a series of tweets. This project, which is expected to reduce India's electronic imports besides providing 1 lakh direct skilled jobs, will help the country's manufacturing sector, he said in another tweet.

"My deep gratitude to the Gujarat Govt and the Union IT Minister, who have helped Vedanta tie things up so quickly. India's tech ecosystem will thrive, with every state benefiting via the new electronics manufacturing hubs." India's own Silicon Valley is a step closer now, the Vedanta Chairman tweeted.

"India will fulfil the digital needs of not just her people, but also those from across the seas. The journey from being a Chip Taker to a Chip Maker has officially begun...Jai Hind!," he tweeted.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022