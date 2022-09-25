Left Menu

CEC Rajiv Kumar inaugurates election exhibition in Shimla

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey inaugurated an Election Exhibition at the historical Gaiety Theatre on Saturday.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 25-09-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 09:20 IST
CEC Rajiv Kumar inaugurates election exhibition in Shimla
Visual from the exhibition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey inaugurated an Election Exhibition at the historical Gaiety Theatre on Saturday. The exhibition showcases SVEEP activities pertaining to the electoral process organized in the state under the UTSAV campaign.

The Commission evinced keen interest in the exhibition and also interacted with the Deputy Commissioners who were present there to brief about the SVEEEP activities being undertaken in their respective districts. The exhibition will be on till September 26 at Tavern Hall of Gaiety Theatre. The Commission also launched the "Election Song" for awareness of the voters in various dialects of Himachal Pradesh.

A live performance of Election Song was also given by the HP Police Band, 'Harmony of the Pines', besides a skit on electoral awareness was performed by the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Government Degree College, Arki and lively interaction with the audience by state icon RJ Shalini. The Commission felicitated the state election icons and members of ELC.Earlier, the CEC launched a signature campaign by signing on the wall set up for awareness of the voters. Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg welcomed the Commission members on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022