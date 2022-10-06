Two cops suspended for misbehaving with Cong leader in Rajasthan's Tonk

Two police officers in Rajasthan's Tonk district were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly misbehaving, pushing and shoving a local Congress leader, official sources said.

The action came after a video of the purported incident surfaced online and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra demanded action against the cops.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Niwai Rudra Pratap Sharma and SHO, Tonk Sadar, Asha Ram Gurjar were suspended, the sources said, adding that an inquiry has been ordered.

The incident took place when former Tonk district chief of the Congress Ramvilas Chaudhary approached the cops during a protest in the Baroni police station area. The protesters were demanding action against people who had pelted stones at some shops.

As Chaudhary was speaking to the DSP, a heated argument broke out between the two. Following this, the officer and other policemen pushed him and dragged him to a police jeep. The Congress leader was taken away from there and released later.

Reacting to a purported video of the episode, Dotasra tweeted that the conduct of the police officer was against the dignity of his post. ''The state government should take action against the officer today itself,'' he said.

The deputy SP and the SHO were later suspended.

