PM Modi greets air warriors on Air Force Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on the Air Force Day.Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.He tweeted, On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted air warriors and their families on Air Force Day.
Modi said the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades, has secured the nation, and has shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.
He tweeted, ''On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families. In line with the motto of 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam,' the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters.'' 'Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam' is a Sanskrit phrase that translates to 'touching the sky with glory.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Urban Naxals and anti-development elements with political backing had stalled construction of Sardar Sarovar Dam, says PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at National Conference of Environment Ministers.
Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat.
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe at his state funeral in Tokyo.
PM Narendra Modi declares 36th National Games open in Ahmedabad
PM Narendra Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida; lauds Abe's role in cementing Indo-Japan ties