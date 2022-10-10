Left Menu

Mulayam Singh was deep-rooted leader who changed direction of UP politics: MP CM

State Congress unit president Kamal Nath said the late Samajwadi Party SP patriarch was not a politician but a social worker in the real sense.Yadav, a former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, passed away at 82.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-10-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2022 17:46 IST
Mulayam Singh was deep-rooted leader who changed direction of UP politics: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav as a deep-rooted leader who changed the direction of politics in Uttar Pradesh. State Congress unit president Kamal Nath said the late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch was not a politician but a social worker in the real sense.

Yadav, a former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, passed away at 82. ''Yadav was a senior leader of the country. He was deep-rooted. He had changed the direction of politics in Uttar Pradesh. He played a major role in taking forward the socialist movement and had served the people of Uttar Pradesh,'' Chouhan said. Chouhan's predecessor and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath said Yadav was more of a social worker than a politician in the real sense. ''I have learnt a lot from him," Nath said recalling his association with the veteran leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

Suzlon charts course to return to its boom days

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Serbian scientists name new species of beetle after Djokovic

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Becton recalls some sterilization containers due to quality breach and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; Canada authorizes Pfizer's Omicron retooled booster and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022