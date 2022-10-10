Mulayam Singh was deep-rooted leader who changed direction of UP politics: MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday remembered Mulayam Singh Yadav as a deep-rooted leader who changed the direction of politics in Uttar Pradesh. State Congress unit president Kamal Nath said the late Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch was not a politician but a social worker in the real sense.

Yadav, a former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh three times, passed away at 82. ''Yadav was a senior leader of the country. He was deep-rooted. He had changed the direction of politics in Uttar Pradesh. He played a major role in taking forward the socialist movement and had served the people of Uttar Pradesh,'' Chouhan said. Chouhan's predecessor and veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath said Yadav was more of a social worker than a politician in the real sense. ''I have learnt a lot from him," Nath said recalling his association with the veteran leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)