Left Menu

BJP spokesperson seeks release of Sikhs imprisoned beyond jail term in militancy cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2022 17:18 IST | Created: 15-10-2022 17:18 IST
BJP spokesperson seeks release of Sikhs imprisoned beyond jail term in militancy cases
  • Country:
  • India

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh on Saturday demanded that the release of Sikhs who, he claimed, continue to languish in jails even after serving their prison terms in militancy cases.

''Many Sikhs booked during militancy continue to remain in jails, although they have completed their prison terms. They are aged and pose no threat to society rather they need family support to look after their needs. I appeal to all state governments to sympathetically consider such cases,'' Singh, himself a Sikh, said in a tweet.

He noted that many lifers are often considered for release after serving 14 years in jail and added that many Sikh prisoners remain imprisoned even after 32 years behind bars.

The demand has also been raised by several Sikh outfits and political parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

Rafiq set to leave England after abuse and intimidation: report

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian Nordic wins monkeypox vaccine order from Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs Takeda's dengue vaccine; Bavarian No...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

ANALYSIS-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputte...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624 a day earlier; Japan's Fujifilm stops work on Avigan as COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,456 new COVID cases for Oct 13 vs 1,624...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022