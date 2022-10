BJP spokesperson seeks release of Sikhs imprisoned beyond jail term in militancy cases

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh on Saturday demanded that the release of Sikhs who, he claimed, continue to languish in jails even after serving their prison terms in militancy cases.

''Many Sikhs booked during militancy continue to remain in jails, although they have completed their prison terms. They are aged and pose no threat to society rather they need family support to look after their needs. I appeal to all state governments to sympathetically consider such cases,'' Singh, himself a Sikh, said in a tweet.

He noted that many lifers are often considered for release after serving 14 years in jail and added that many Sikh prisoners remain imprisoned even after 32 years behind bars.

The demand has also been raised by several Sikh outfits and political parties such as the Shiromani Akali Dal.

