Young leaders will get their chances when time comes: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2022 15:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2022 15:34 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an ongoing tussle in the Congress, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said there is no alternative to experience at any level and suggested that young leaders should have patience as they would get their chances when the time comes.

Gehlot called leaders such as Jyotiraditya Scindia, R P N Singh and Jitin Parsada, who left the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ''opportunists'' and pointed out that all of them became Union ministers at a young age.

Without naming Sachin Pilot, with whom he is involved in a tussle over the chief minister's post and the party leadership in the state, Gehlot said young leaders who are still in the Congress should work hard and when the time comes, the central leadership will give them a chance just like he and other leaders were given opportunities.

''Those who left the Congress are opportunistic people. They got a chance to become Union ministers at a young age. They got it without any struggle. Whether it is Scindiaji, Jitin Prasadaji or R P N Singhji,'' the veteran leader said.

He added that these leaders not only became Union ministers at a young age, but also got good portfolios.

Asked about those creating an unrest within the Congress, Gehlot, without naming anyone, said, ''The message for them is that we worked for the party when it was faced with many challenges, when we lost elections. When good days come, opportunities will come their way. My best wishes are for those who are still in the Congress.'' ''This is a time of crisis and such people should work hard, which will strengthen their credibility and prestige. Fragrance spreads on its own. When the opportunity comes, the leadership will surely give them a chance just like we got our chances,'' he added.

