LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Latin America at COP27

The latest in Latin American politics today: Latin American nations join effort to keep forest promise at COP27 SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Guyana were among the 27 countries attending the inaugural Forest and Climate Leaders' Summit, a group organized to hold each other accountable for a pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

At the meeting held during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, companies and countries announced billions of dollars in efforts to finance their efforts. President Gustavo Petro of Colombia told the summit that the country would spend $200 million annually for the next 20 years to save the Amazon rainforest. U.S. charges Haitian gang leaders for 2021 missionary kidnapping

The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men allegedly involved in last year's kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice has said. Joseph Wilson and Jermaine Stephenson, members of the 400 Mawozo gang that took responsibility for the October 2021 kidnapping, were charged with hostage taking and conspiracy to commit hostage taking.

Vitel'homme Innocent, leader of a Kraze Barye gang, worked with 400 Mawozo on the kidnapping, the DOJ said. The U.S. State Department said it was offering a reward of $3 million for information leading to the capture of the three men. Brazil's Lula yet to confirm joining Mexico summit Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had been invited to attend a summit of regional leaders planned for later this month in Mexico City, but has yet to confirm he is joining.

Lula, who does not take office until Jan. 1, is attending this week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. Lopez Obrador said the presidents of Chile, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, and Colombia are all confirmed to attend the Nov. 23-25 gathering in the Mexican capital. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Bill Berkrot)

