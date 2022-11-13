Left Menu

Biden to make clear U.S. does not seek conflict with China -White House official

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 18:31 IST
United States President Joe Biden will make clear in his bilateral meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia that his country seeks no competition or conflict, a White House official said on Sunday.

The two leaders are set to meet on the sideline of the G20 summit in Bali this week for their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

