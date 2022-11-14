Uttarakhand Cong begin second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Haridwar

The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday began the second phase of its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Haridwar and said it will focus on issues like the country's “collapsing” economy, unemployment and inflation.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Karan Mahara along with his supporters offered prayers at Har ki Pairi to mark the start of the second phase of the yatra.

''Issues like the country's collapsing economy, declining social amity, growing unemployment and inflation will be raised during its course,” Mahara said.

Yatras like this will be taken out in all districts from Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary on Monday to Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, he said. The Congress began the yatra in Uttarakhand last week from Mana, the last village along the India-China border.

