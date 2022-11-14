Left Menu

Uttarakhand Cong begin second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Haridwar

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 19:18 IST
Uttarakhand Cong begin second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Haridwar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Congress on Monday began the second phase of its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Haridwar and said it will focus on issues like the country's “collapsing” economy, unemployment and inflation.

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Karan Mahara along with his supporters offered prayers at Har ki Pairi to mark the start of the second phase of the yatra.

''Issues like the country's collapsing economy, declining social amity, growing unemployment and inflation will be raised during its course,” Mahara said.

Yatras like this will be taken out in all districts from Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary on Monday to Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, he said. The Congress began the yatra in Uttarakhand last week from Mana, the last village along the India-China border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022