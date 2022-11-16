Left Menu

Newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath in Haryana Assembly

Bhavya's father and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was also present during the swearing-in.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 19:04 IST
Newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi takes oath in Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI
Bhavya Bishnoi, newly elected MLA from Haryana's Adampur assembly seat, took oath in Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday. Bhavya's father and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi was also present during the swearing-in. Bhavya is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur seat in the Haryana bypolls on Sunday. Haryana's Adampur seat--considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes. The Indian National Lok Dal-picked candidate, who has also been a Congress rebel, Kurda Ram Nambardar garnered 5,241 and Aam Aadmi Party's Satinder Singh received 3413 votes.

Earlier on Monday, newly elected BJP MLA Bhavya Bishnoi and Kuldeep Bishnoi met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District Office in Rohtak. (ANI)

