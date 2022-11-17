C'garh: Cong's Savitri Mandavi, BJP's Brahmanand Netam file nominations for Assembly bypoll

The candidates of the ruling Congress and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party filed nominations on Thursday, the last day, for the December 5 Bhanupratappur Assembly byelection in Chhattisgarh.

The seat, reserved for Scheduled Tribes, falls in Kanker district of the Maoist-affected Bastar division.

Congress's Savitri Mandavi, the wife of the deceased incumbent MLA Manoj Singh Mandavi, was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress chief Mohan Markam and other senior leaders as she filed her papers.

People of Bhanupratappur have vowed to ensure Mandavi's victory by a record margin, Baghel said.

The BJP has lost all four bypolls held in the state after the 2018 Assembly polls and this time too it will taste defeat, the CM said.

BJP nominee Brahmanand Netam also filed his nomination on Thursday. He was accompanied by former chief minister Raman Singh, state BJP chief Arun Sao, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal and other leaders.

As many as 39 candidates have filed their nominations for the Bhanupratappur bypoll.

The byelection became necessary after the death of Congress MLA and deputy speaker of the Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi (58) due to a heart attack on October 16 this year.

He had represented Bhanupratappur assembly segment three times; was first elected as a legislator in 1998 in undivided Madhya Pradesh. A prominent tribal leader from northern Bastar, he had also served as minister of state for home and prisons during the Ajit Jogi-led Congress government in the state between 2000 and 2003.

Savitri Mandavi (56) recently quit her job as a government school teacher after deciding to stand for the election. Brahmanand Netam is a former MLA.

Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are not contesting the byelection.

Counting of votes will be held on December 8.

The Congress currently holds 71 out of 90 Assembly seats while the BJP has 14. PTI COR TKP KRK KRK

