Elect councillors from AAP to prevent BJP butting heads with city govt on every occasion: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the people to vote for AAP in the coming MCD polls to prevent BJP from picking a bone with the city government over every issue and hamstringing the civic work.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged the people to vote for AAP in the coming MCD polls to prevent BJP from picking a bone with the city government over every issue and hamstringing the civic work. He made an appeal to the people to vote for his party so that their work gets done easily without any conflict between the councillors and the city government.
In a video message uploaded on social media, Sisodia said that if people choose a BJP councillor from their ward, they will quarrel with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal round-the-clock, which will hamper the civic work, such as cleaning of garbage and maintenance of roads.
''But if you choose an AAP councillor your roads will be cleaned and there will be no garbage. The MLAs are of Kejriwal. Choose councillors also led by Kejriwal,'' he said in a message in Hindi. The AAP MCD in-charge also said that if people elect councillors from the Aam Aadmi Party, roads will become cleaner, garbage will be picked timely, and parks will become beautiful. Polling for the high stakes MCD elections will take place on December 4, while counting will happen on December 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sisodia
- Hindi
- Aam Aadmi Party
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- Kejriwal
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Delhi min Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet to decide GRAP stage 4 implementation
MCD polls: Delhi BJP not to repeat outgoing councilors on 60-70% seats
Drug syndicate busted in Delhi, Nigerian national among 3 held
Severe air pollution in Delhi: BJP demands AAP govt order closure of schools
NHRC summons chief secretaries of Delhi, 3 neighbouring states over air pollution