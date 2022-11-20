Kazakh president Tokayev wins 82.45% of votes in snap election - exit poll

Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.45% of votes in Sunday's snap election, an exit poll carried out by the "Open Society" research institute showed on Monday.

Tokayev was widely expected to win the election and extend his rule in the oil-rich Central Asian nation by seven years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)