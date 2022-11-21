Cuba's president to visit China Nov 24-26

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China from Nov. 24-26, Chinese state media reported on Monday.

At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Díaz-Canel, first secretary of the CPC Central Committee and president of the Republic of Cuba, will pay a state visit, CCTV reported.

