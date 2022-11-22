Marri Shashidhar Reddy quits Congress
In a setback to Congress in Telangana, senior leader and former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the party.
Addressing a press conference here, Reddy, son of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Marri Chenna Reddy, alleged that Congress has not been able to effectively take on the ruling TRS in the state.
He also alleged that influence of money was growing in party affairs.
