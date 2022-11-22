Gurjar leader to oppose Bharat Jodo Yatra if Sachin Pilot not made Rajasthan CM

Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan unless his demand of making Sachin Pilot the chief minister is accepted besides resolution of other pending issues of his community.

He said leaders of the Gurjar Arakshan Sangharh Samiti will be on the ground from Wednesday to make preparations for stopping the yatra. This is the second time that Bainsla had threatened to stop the yatra that will enter the state on December 3.

Bainsla told reporters in Dausa on Monday night that Gandhi should make Pilot the chief minister of Rajasthan.

“The current Congress government has completed four years, one year is left. Now Sachin Pilot should be made the chief minister. If Gandhi makes Pilot the chief minister, then you (Rahul Gandhi) is welcome, otherwise we will oppose,” he said.

He said the community also demands the state government resolve their pending issues.

In a video statement after a meeting with community members on Monday, he said when Gandhi comes to Rajasthan, he should come with a Gurjar CM or with a reply over the issue.

He said the community had voted for the Congress in 2018 in the hope that a Gurjar will become the chief minister.

“We did not vote for making an MLA, we voted for making a Gurjar the CM,” he said “You made the MLA but when will you make the CM? We want a CM, Rahul Gandhi ji. When you come to Rajasthan on 3rd of December, you come either with a Gurjar CM or with a reply over Gurjar CM,” he said.

He also accused the Congress government of not fulfilling promises made to the community and said various issues pertaining to them are pending with the government.

Gurjar leaders have been demanding quota in jobs and education in the state.

Bainsla had earlier also threatened to stop the yatra in the state.

Reacting to it, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra had said no one has the courage to stop the yatra in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter from Jhalawar tentatively on December 3 and will cover parts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawaimadhopur, Dausa and Alwar in 20 days.

