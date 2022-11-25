Left Menu

Peru's Congress refuses PM's call for confidence vote

Peru's opposition-controlled Congress on Thursday declined leftist Prime Minister Anibal Torres' request to hold a confidence vote, as the executive and legislative branches in the Andean nation continue a long-standing political battle. But a new Cabinet could then call for a second confidence vote which, if also denied, would allow the executive to shut down Congress and call for new legislative elections.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 25-11-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 05:42 IST
Peru's Congress refuses PM's call for confidence vote
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Peru's opposition-controlled Congress on Thursday declined leftist Prime Minister Anibal Torres' request to hold a confidence vote, as the executive and legislative branches in the Andean nation continue a long-standing political battle. The head of the Congress, Jose Williams Zapata, said the conditions had not been met for such a vote to be held.

Torres said last week he would interpret a lack of a vote as the equivalent of a no confidence vote. The prime minister has yet to address the decision and it is unclear if he will maintain his previous stance now. Confidence votes in Peru are a controversial mechanism because they can come with significant consequences for both the executive and legislative powers.

If Peru's Congress issued a vote of no confidence, Torres and the entire Cabinet would have to resign. But a new Cabinet could then call for a second confidence vote which, if also denied, would allow the executive to shut down Congress and call for new legislative elections. "I'm not here ... with the intention of shutting down Congress," Torres told lawmakers last week. He added, however, that if Congress rejected his request, "the executive will interpret that as a vote of no confidence."

Former Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra shut down Congress in 2019 and called for new elections after two no-confidence votes. Congress has since passed a law restricting the situations that merit confidence votes, but that law is being tested now for the first time. Tensions between the different branches of Peru's state are common, and Peruvians have lived under five different presidents since 2016.

Current leftist President Pedro Castillo has already survived two impeachment attempts and is also facing several criminal investigations into alleged corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation history

NASA's tiny Mars helicopter completes shortest flight in Martian aviation hi...

 Global
4
Over five women or girls killed every hour at home: UNODC and UN Women report

Over five women or girls killed every hour at home: UNODC and UN Women repor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022