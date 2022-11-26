Kejriwal well-wisher of terrorism, Congress opposed Somnath temple reconstruction: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday dubbed Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal as a 'namoona' or buffoon, and accused him and his party of supporting terrorism and corruption.

Speaking at an election rally in Somnath town in Gir Somnath district of Gujarat for BJP candidates, he also accused main opposition Congress of not respecting other people's religions because of its ''Muslim vote bank''.

''A 'Namoona' (buffoon) from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who is visiting Gujarat now a days is a true well-wisher of terrorism. He had also opposed the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. He had sought proof from our brave soldiers when the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike in Pakistan,'' said Adityanath, who is among the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigners.

''When the Pakistan government itself was admitting that the strike had broken their back, AAP kept on asking for evidence. Support for terrorism and corruption is in their genes,'' the UP CM claimed.

''Professional rioters'' as well as goons and criminals who enjoyed the patronage of Congress and its allies used to harass common citizens, poor people and traders in his state, Adityanath said.

''But now riots no longer take place in Uttar Pradesh. Our bulldozers have made Uttar Pradesh riot-free,'' he said. ''Do you believe that Congress would have removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir? Would Congress or AAP give consent for the construction of Ram temple? It was (prime minister Narendra) Modi ji and BJP government and Gujarat who stood by you in your difficult times. They gave you free treatment, vaccines and ration during COVID-19 pandemic,'' he said.

Neither Congress nor AAP will respect your faith and neither of them are capable of protecting you, he told the audience.

''Only the BJP can do that because we believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (progress for all by taking along all), '' Adityanath said.

The Congress party and the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru opposed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's proposal to rebuild the Somnath temple, he alleged.

''Because of its Muslim vote bank, Congress never wanted to respect your faith. That is the reason why Congress was against rebuilding the Somnath temple. But with his strong will, Sardar Patel went ahead with the construction. Even attempts were made to stop President Rajendra Prasad from attending the event. Can you support such a party?'' Adityanath asked.

He also accused the Congress of insulting Dr B R Ambedkar and trying to defeat him in elections.

Reacting to Adityanath's swipes at him, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said people should vote for the BJP only if they wanted foul language, hooliganism, corruption and dirty politics.

''And if you want schools, hospitals, electricity, water connections and roads then give your vote to me,'' said the Delhi chief minister who too is in Gujarat for campaigning.

Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5.

