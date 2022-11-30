Ruckus in Odisha Assembly over teachers' stir

Opposition MLAs created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly on Tuesday over the teachers' agitation issue.

The matter was raised by the members of the Congress and BJP as soon as the House assembled for the day.

They rushed to the well of the House forcing Speaker B K Arukha to adjourn the proceedings at least five times as an all-party meeting convened on the issue also failed to resolve the stalemate.

Finally, the House was adjourned till 10.30 am on Wednesday.

Opposition members wanted to know what steps the state government have taken on the Speaker's Monday ruling where Arukha had directed the administration to give special attention to the teachers' issue.

The teachers, in thousands, are sitting on a dharna since Sunday demanding fulfilment of their demands, including abolition of contractual appointment and salary at par with central scale of pay.

