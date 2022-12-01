Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 09:45 IST
PM Modi calls for record voting in Gujarat 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the voters in Gujarat, especially those exercising their franchise for the first time, to poll in record numbers.

He tweeted the appeal as the first first phase of the assembly elections was set to start in his home state.

''Today is the first phase of the Gujarat elections. I call upon all those voting today, particularly first time voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers,'' Modi said.

Polling began at 8 am on Thursday for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch region and southern parts of the state to decide the fate of 788 candidates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

