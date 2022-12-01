DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 1

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1

** DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Terrance Drew will conduct his first working visit to Dubai. (To Dec. 3) ** BERLIN - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will visit Berlin. During his visit he will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, the Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, and the Minister of Defence Christine Lambrecht. (To Dec. 2)

** BERLIN - Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson along with Finnish counterpart Antti Kaikkonen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend security conference in Berlin. ** PARIS, France - EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager holds press conference in Paris - 1030 GMT. MEXICO CITY - Mexico's Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro is set to visit the United States to resume talks about the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (to Dec. 2). WASHINGTON DC - Sri Lanka Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry will visit the United States of America on the invitation of the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (To Dec. 4) PARIS/MAPUTO/ACCRA - Prime Minister of South Korea Han Duck-soo will visit France, Mozambique and Ghana to promote Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo. (To Dec. 3) TAIPEI CITY - Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip Pierre will arrive in Taiwan for a five-day visit. (To Dec. 2) SANTIAGO/ BOGOTA - Mika Lintila, Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland, is heading a Team Finland visit to Chile and Colombia (To Dec 2) BEIJING - Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Laos, will pay a state visit to China (Final day) WELLINGTON/ SYDNEY - Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will visit New Zealand and Australia and will meet the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in Auckland and the Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese in Sydney (To Dec 3) TOKYO - Luxembourg's Minister of the Economy, Franz Fayot, accompanied by the Director General of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlo Thelen, will travel to Japan (To Dec 2) PARIS - EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager speaks at OECD competition event - 0830 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a news conference in Berlin - 1530 GMT WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White House for state visit. DUBLIN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses a joint sitting of Ireland's parliament, meets Prime Minister Micheal Martin and speaks at a business event – 1400 GMT. BEIJING - European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing to meet President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. TIRANA - President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier will visit Albania (To Dec 2) LODZ, Poland - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) holds its 29th Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, with foreign ministers from 57 participating states set to discuss the security situation on the continent (To Dec 2) GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

** SINGAPORE - Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani to deliver keynote speech in an ASEAN+3 forum - 0230 GMT. ** BANGKOK – Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith delivers a keynote speech on regional financial cooperation at a virtual ASEAN+3 forum - 0800 GMT.

** PRETORIA - Lesotho's prime minister Sam Matekanemeet will meet his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. ** WASHINGTON DC - Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Kaikkonen will make a working visit to the United States. (To Dec. 4)

** BOSTON, United States - William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will meet U.S. President Joe Biden in Boston. BEIRUT - The United Nations' high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi visits Lebanon NEW ORLEANS, United States - French President Emmanuel Macron visits New Orleans, Louisiana. BRUSSELS - Speeches by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola; for the Czech Presidency of the Council, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at a Conference on the Future of Europe feedback event in the European Parliament – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3 ** ROME, Italy - Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends Mediterranean Dialogue conference in Rome - 1100 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 VIENNA - OPEC oil ministers and their allies, known as OPEC+ meet at the organisation's headquarters in Vienna. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5

** MOSCOW - A meeting will be held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 RIYADH - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh. MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada (to Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to host a Chinese-Arab summit, attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in the virtual Eurasian Economic Union summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 19 GENEVA, Switzerland - World Trade Organization General Council meeting (to December 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping (to Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos (to January 20). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 31 ** KINSHASA/JUBA - Pope Francis will visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)