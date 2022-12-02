Left Menu

With eye on upcoming polls, BJP to hold two-day meeting from Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:33 IST
When Gujarat votes in the last phase of the assembly polls on Monday, senior organisational leaders of the BJP from across the country will begin a two-day meeting in the national capital to review the party's preparedness for the coming electoral challenges, including the all-important Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Party sources said the meeting chaired by its national president J P Nadda will take stock of various ongoing organisational works and deliberate on the agenda to reach out to people that is likely to include India's economic growth amid global slowdown and the country taking up the G-20 presidency.

Besides the organisational activities for the Lok Sabha polls, upcoming state assembly elections, including in Tripura and Karnataka besides some other northeastern states, may also feature in the discussions of the national office bearers meeting, they said.

Apart from senior leaders of the organisation at the national level, presidents and general secretary (organisation) of all states also attend the national office bearers meeting.

That India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the fastest growing big economy amid global slump is likely to one of the highlights of the deliberations.

With the Modi government planning a host of events across the country to showcase India's cultural and regional diversity to delegates of the powerful G-20 grouping, which includes major economies of the world, the BJP may plan public outreach around the exercise, which will unfold in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi may also address the meeting, sources said.

The counting of votes of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly polls will be held on December 8.

