Australia PM tests positive for COVID, to work from home
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating. In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people. "I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating. In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.
"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement. Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.
It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Albanese
- Australian
- Papua New Guinea
- Anthony Albanese
- Australia
- COVID
- Labor Party
ALSO READ
Australian trade deals with India and Britain reach Senate
Australian Parliament passes trade deal with India
Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement on mutually agreed date
Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement on mutually agreed date
Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India; to implement on mutually agreed date