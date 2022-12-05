Left Menu

Australia PM tests positive for COVID, to work from home

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating. In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people. "I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-12-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 12:43 IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating. In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.

"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbours well," Albanese said in a statement. Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec. 12-13.

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

